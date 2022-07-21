Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.65-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after acquiring an additional 133,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 238,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

