Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.60.

Crown Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

