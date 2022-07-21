Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. 1,219,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

