CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

Institutional Trading of CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 843,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

