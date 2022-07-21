CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

