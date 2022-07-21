CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.