CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

CSX stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. CSX has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

