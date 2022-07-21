CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 11791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.