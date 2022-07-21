CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

