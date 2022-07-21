CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Excalibur Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,787,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.84. 130,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

