CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $95.15 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.