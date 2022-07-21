CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

