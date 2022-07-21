CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,563 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.32. 7,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,258. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.