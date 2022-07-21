CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on 3M in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

