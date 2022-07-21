CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 13.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

