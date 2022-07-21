CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Up 33%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) shot up 33% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 6,768,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 2,533,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

CytoDyn Trading Up 33.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

About CytoDyn

(Get Rating)

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

See Also

