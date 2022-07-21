Databroker (DTX) One Day Volume Hits $430.00

Databroker (DTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,928.09 or 0.99988295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective."

