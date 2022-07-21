DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 11,583 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

