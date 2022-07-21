DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

