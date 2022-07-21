DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.