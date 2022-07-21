DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

