DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 144.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.81.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

