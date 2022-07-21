DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

