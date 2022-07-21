Dawson James Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Sell

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dawson James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPH. StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of PRPH stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 1,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,047. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $195.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

