DCP Midstream, LP Announces Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

