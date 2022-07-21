Decentral Games (DG) Price Up 26.3% This Week

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $34.17 million and $1.07 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

