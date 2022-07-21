Deeper Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $29.13 million and $1.25 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00389664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

