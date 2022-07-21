DeepOnion Tops 1-Day Volume of $355.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $355.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,700,295 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

