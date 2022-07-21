Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3,205.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DE opened at $315.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.53. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
