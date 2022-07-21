Degenerator (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00630424 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Degenerator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

