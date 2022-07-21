Delphy (DPY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,759.00

Delphy (DPY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Delphy has a market cap of $322,554.22 and approximately $24,759.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

