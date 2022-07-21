DeltaChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00448862 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.87 or 0.02260877 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00356169 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

