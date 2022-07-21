Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.0226

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $181,773.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

