Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.