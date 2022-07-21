Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $125.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $111.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

