Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.88.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $102.23 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $390,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.