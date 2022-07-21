Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $350.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.27 on Monday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

