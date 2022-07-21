Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 103.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE DEO traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
