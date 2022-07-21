Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 103.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

