Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $106,062.07 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,529.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.42 or 0.06633053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00023236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00249339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00106850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00660241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00538126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,230,091 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

