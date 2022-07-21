Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share.

DFS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.80. 2,422,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 41,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

