Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Down 9.7%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Distell Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Distell Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.