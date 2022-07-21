dKargo Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and $1.97 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,890.25 or 1.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

