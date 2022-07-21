DOGGY Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $311,783.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,293,947 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

