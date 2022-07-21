Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

