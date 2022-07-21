Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

