Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

