Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.33.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $410.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

