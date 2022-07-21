Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Dover stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Dover

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dover by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,715,000 after acquiring an additional 71,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 39.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.