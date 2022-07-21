Drexel Morgan & Co. Invests $219,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
