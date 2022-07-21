Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $25.10

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $24.00. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $3,216,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Stories

