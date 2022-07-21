Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Up 2.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 8,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

